Laurus Labs acquires additional stake in ImmunoACT for Rs 80 crore

Drug firm Laurus Labs Ltd on Wednesday, May 31, said the company is acquiring an additional 7.24 percent stake in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT) Private Ltd for Rs 80 crore.

Post the completion of the deal, Laurus Labs’ stake in ImmunoACT will increase to 33.86 percent (on a fully diluted basis), the company said in an exchange filing.

This fresh infusion of capital will enable ImmunoACT to fast-track the additional supply of the lead candidate HCAR-19 along with the further expansion of the multi-location GMP facilities for manufacturing Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells (CAR T-cells) treatment to support the growing need for scalable manufacturing.

Additionally, some promoters and senior management of Laurus Labs would also acquire a 0.54 percent stake (before this investment) in ImmunoACT for approximately Rs 4 crore at the same price and terms through secondary purchases.

Laurus Labs’ earlier investment in the company in November 2021 has supported ImmunoACT in successfully creating a GMP manufacturing facility along with a state-of-the-art R&D facility at Navi Mumbai and it is currently conducting phase II studies at various hospitals, including Tata Memorial Hospital.

Phase I data was presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in November 2022 that showed a favourable balance of efficacy and toxicity with low-grade cytokine release syndrome.

Laurus Labs Founder and CEO Dr Satyanarayana Chava said this investment further strengthens his company’s commitment to access novel cell and gene therapy technology and enhances its affordability for patients. This investment will further help ImmunoACT to gear up for manufacturing of more lines of treatment.

Founder and Chairman of ImmunoACT Dr Rahul Purwar said the current investment will help them to gear up to service more patients across India. “We are expecting further collaboration to bring CAR T-cells technologies to needy Indian patients at affordable prices,” he added.

Founded in 2018 under the aegis of the IIT Bombay incubator, the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) by Dr Rahul Purwar, Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy is an advanced cell and gene therapy company.

ImmunoACT has strong global partnerships, including Dr Carl June, pioneer of CAR T-cells therapy as a member of the scientific advisory board. It has a portfolio of CAR T-cells therapy assets under various development stages for the treatment of multiple auto immune diseases and oncology indications. The current promoters will continue to lead the management and operations of the company.

