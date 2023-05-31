Laurus Labs acquires additional stake in ImmunoACT for Rs 80 crore

3 Min(s) Read
Laurus Labs bought an additional 7.24 percent stake in the company involved in novel cell and gene therapy technologies for cancer treatment, taking its total stake in ImmunoACT to 33.86 percent (on a fully diluted basis). Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd ended at Rs 330.55, down by Rs 1.20, or 0.36 percent on the BSE.
Drug firm Laurus Labs Ltd on Wednesday, May 31, said the company is acquiring an additional 7.24 percent stake in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT) Private Ltd for Rs 80 crore.
Post the completion of the deal, Laurus Labs’ stake in ImmunoACT will increase to 33.86 percent (on a fully diluted basis), the company said in an exchange filing.
This fresh infusion of capital will enable ImmunoACT to fast-track the additional supply of the lead candidate HCAR-19 along with the further expansion of the multi-location GMP facilities for manufacturing Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells (CAR T-cells) treatment to support the growing need for scalable manufacturing.