Laurus Labs acquires additional stake in ImmunoACT for Rs 80 crore

Laurus Labs bought an additional 7.24 percent stake in the company involved in novel cell and gene therapy technologies for cancer treatment, taking its total stake in ImmunoACT to 33.86 percent (on a fully diluted basis). Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd ended at Rs 330.55, down by Rs 1.20, or 0.36 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Laurus Labs Ltd on Wednesday, May 31, said the company is acquiring an additional 7.24 percent stake in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT) Private Ltd for Rs 80 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

Post the completion of the deal, Laurus Labs’ stake in ImmunoACT will increase to 33.86 percent (on a fully diluted basis), the company said in an exchange filing.