Meet India's latest billionaire; Latent View's AV Venkatraman joins club with bumper IPO listing

Latent View Analytics promoter Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman has become the latest to join the billionaire club in India as the stock continued to rally after the bumper listing of its initial public offering (IPO).

Chairperson and executive director Venkatraman holds a 69.62 percent stake in Latent View Analytics , which is 117.91 crore shares. As per the scrip’s Thursday closing price of Rs 702.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Venkatraman's stake was valued at Rs 8,275.88 crore, or $1.11 billion.

Earlier this month, Latent View Analytics’ IPO was subscribed a whopping 326.49 times after receiving an overwhelming response from all categories of investors. The Rs 600-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 190-197 apiece.

On debut in Dalal Street on Tuesday, the shares opened at a premium of 148 percent against the issue price of Rs 197 and touched the upper circuit of 20 percent for two straight sessions.

On Friday, when this copy was published, shares of Latent View Analytics were trading at Rs 700, slightly lower than Thursday’s closing price on the BSE.

The Chennai-based digital solutions firm’s maiden public offer was listed at a much higher price than the other IPOs that recently debuted in Dalal Street, including high-profile companies like Paytm Nykaa and PolicyBazaar

Venkatraman had offloaded around three million shares in the offer for sale in the IPO.

A civil engineer from IIT Madras, Venkatraman has a postgraduate diploma in management from IIM Calcutta. The techie then joined IT MNC Cognizant. He worked in IT services, credit analysis and business consulting before becoming a director of Latent View Analytics in 2007. He was promoted to chairman and executive director in August 2021.

Latent View provides a range of services including data and analytics consulting, advanced predictive analytics, business analytics and insights, digital solutions and data engineering.