Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags significant order for developing office space in Mumbai

The engineering major informed bourses that L&T Construction has won a ‘significant’ EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order from a multi-national company for developing office space in Mumbai.

Although L&T does not share the size of the order received, it classifies orders ranging from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore as 'significant.'

The company would develop a commercial office space with an approximate built-up area of 14.85 lakh square feet using composite steel construction technology, L&T said in a stock exchange filing.

Scope of the project involves EPC including civil works, composite steel, façade, MEP and External Development Activities to construct basements, ground and 12 floors. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Last month, L&T had announced that the construction vertical bagged new significant orders in India and abroad for power transmission and distribution-related activities.

L&T Construction won two orders in the Middle East for the upgrade of electrical networks in large industrial facilities. It secured an order for building a 765kV Transmission Line around Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

It also announced last month that it would be constructing renewable energy infrastructure for the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro is a $23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.