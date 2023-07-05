Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags significant order for developing office space in Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro would develop a commercial office space with an approximate built-up area of 14.85 lakh square feet using composite steel construction technology.

Engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday announced that its buildings and factories fast business under the construction vertical has bagged a 'significant order' for developing an office space in Mumbai.

Live TV

Loading...

The engineering major informed bourses that L&T Construction has won a ‘significant’ EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order from a multi-national company for developing office space in Mumbai.