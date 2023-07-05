CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsLarsen & Toubro's construction arm bags significant order for developing office space in Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags significant order for developing office space in Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags significant order for developing office space in Mumbai
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 2:31:21 PM IST (Updated)

Larsen & Toubro would develop a commercial office space with an approximate built-up area of 14.85 lakh square feet using composite steel construction technology.

Engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday announced that its buildings and factories fast business under the construction vertical has bagged a 'significant order' for developing an office space in Mumbai.

Live TV

Loading...

The engineering major informed bourses that L&T Construction has won a ‘significant’ EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order from a multi-national company for developing office space in Mumbai.


Although L&T does not share the size of the order received, it classifies orders ranging from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore as 'significant.'

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X