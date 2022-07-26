L&T likely to see 48% jump in profit, revenue may grow 18%

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to report its financial results for the April-June period on Tuesday. Analysts expect signs of margin headwinds in the company's quarterly numbers due to sticky inflation in commodities and supply chain issues.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 Poll expect the company to report a 48 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 1,734 crore for the three-month period.

They estimate L&T's r evenue to come in at Rs 34,589 crore, up 18 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago, led by segments such as IT, infrastructure, and hydrocarbons.

L&T's revenue from its core business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) to see strong construction activity during the quarter.

Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll peg Larsen & Toubro's EBITDA margin — a key measure of operating profitability — to improve to 11.1 percent in the June quarter, from 10.8 percent in the previous three months.