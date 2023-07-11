On Monday, the Military Sealift Command's rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) arrived at L&T Kattupalli shipyard, for voyage repairs on July 9. It is the third US Navy ship visiting the L&T shipyard for voyage repairs, after USNS Charles Drew and USNS Matthew Perry.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has recently entered into a significant Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Navy, highlighting L&T's Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai as a qualified facility for conducting voyage repairs of Military Sealift Command vessels. L&T said in a press release that after a thorough evaluation by the US Navy and the Military Sealift Command, the shipyard's capabilities have been recognised, enabling it to undertake warship refits similar to those approved by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

The signing of the MSRA represents another milestone in the expanding US-India partnership and is a direct outcome of the 2022 U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Judith Ravin, US Consul General in Chennai, expressed the significance of this historic agreement, stating that it demonstrates the US commitment to utilising repair facilities regularly at L&T's Kattupalli shipyard . She added that the agreement will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Furthermore, according to news agency PTI, the US Military Sealift Command's rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) arrived at L&T Kattupalli shipyard on July 9 for voyage repairs, following the visits of USNS Charles Drew and USNS Matthew Perry to the same shipyard.