Larsen & Toubro Q4 Preview: FY24 commentary, project pipeline holds the key

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) is set to announce its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023 on Wednesday. The street is expecting the engineering and construction conglomerate to post a healthy revenue and profit growth on the back of strong order inflow.

As per a CNBC-TV18 poll, revenue, operating profit and the bottomline of the engineering and infrastructure conglomerate are likely to grow in double digits from the same quarter last year, while EBITDA margin is likely to remain flat.

During the December quarter results, the company's management had mentioned that they may achieve or eve surpass the higher end of the full year guidance of 12-15 percent order inflows. However, it had cut its core margin guidance to 8.9 percent from 9.5 percent for the full-year.

Lower commodity prices are likely to keep the EBITDA margin steady during the quarter.

Larsen & Toubro saw strong order inflow from both domestic and international markets during the quarter. Improvement in construction activity also led to better execution.

Brokerage firm Macquarie expects the company's total order inflow of Rs 63,300 crore during the quarter, with core orders likely to be worth Rs 47,500 crore.

It expects the order inflow and revenue growth guidance to be in the range of 12-15 percent, while EBITDA margin is likely to improve by 50-100 basis points. It further stated that commentary on its guidance for the new financial year will be key for the stock going ahead.

BofA Securities expects L&T to report 18 percent sales growth, which will be a strong beat to the company's 15 percent guidance.

Large projects in the pipeline for financial year 2024, core margin estimates and update on new initiatives will hold the key.