Subrahmanyam, soon to be Chairman of the group, said that among the conglomerate’s traditional businesses, construction of solar power projects is showing maximum promise, while building electrolysers and green hydrogen may soon become important verticals.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is targeting to reach leadership position in at least two more verticals – “We are targeting to make L&T Realty the country’s top real estate developer in a few years and LTIM ( LTIMindtree ) one of the top five IT companies”, CEO and MD SN Subrahmanyam told CNBCTV18, in an exclusive chat.

Live TV

Loading...

Subrahmanyam, soon to be Chairman of the group, said that among the conglomerate’s traditional businesses, construction of solar power projects is showing maximum promise, while building electrolysers and green hydrogen may soon become important verticals.

Realty

L&T Realty last year announced its plans to reach sales of Rs 10,000 crore by FY25. Subrahmanyam pointed out to the two major agreements the company signed last year. In November 2022, L&T Realty signed an agreement with Singapore-listed CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) management, to develop close to 6 million square feet of prime office spaces across Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai in India, valued at $1 billion. “The arrangement is tailored to ensure a rotation of funds,” Subrahmanyam said. As part of the agreement, CLINT will acquire the ownership of these properties in a phased manner. over 2 years from completion so that L&T Realty can re-invest the funds in new projects.