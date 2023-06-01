Larsen & Toubro to create renewable energy infra for world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia

Earlier, L&T had received the nod to establish the renewable energy generation, storage and grid infrastructure from Air Products, the system-integrating EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor and exclusive off-taker of green ammonia to be produced from the project.
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) on Thursday announced that the company would be creating renewable energy infrastructure for the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia.
The value of the packages awarded to L&T aggregate to $2.779 billion (Rs 22,900 crore roughly). “Since then, significant progress has been achieved in various activities including surveys, design and engineering, establishment of temporary facilities and procurement of long lead items,” the company said.
L&T’s power transmission and distribution business would be working around the power elements and grid packages of the hydrogen plant being built by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company.
Under the power elements package, the company said it would engineer, procure, and construct a 2.2 GWac PV solar plant, 1.65 GW wind generation balance of plant and a 400 MWh battery energy storage system.
It will also construct three 380 kV switching stations, 306 KM of 380 kV overhead lines and underground cables required to Saudi Arabia’s grid network. The scope also includes the energy power monitoring system (EPMS) for the complete network.
NEOM Green Hydrogen Company -- an equal joint-venture by ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM -- is setting up a mega plant to produce green hydrogen at-scale for global export in the form of green ammonia with a total investment of $8.4 billion.
Earlier, L&T had received the nod to establish the renewable energy generation, storage and grid infrastructure from Air Products, the system-integrating EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor and exclusive off-taker of green ammonia to be produced from the project.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 2,211.50.
