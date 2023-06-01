English
Larsen & Toubro to create renewable energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia

Larsen & Toubro to create renewable energy infra for world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 11:15:45 AM IST (Published)

Earlier, L&T had received the nod to establish the renewable energy generation, storage and grid infrastructure from Air Products, the system-integrating EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor and exclusive off-taker of green ammonia to be produced from the project.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) on Thursday announced that the company would be creating renewable energy infrastructure for the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia.

The value of the packages awarded to L&T aggregate to $2.779 billion (Rs 22,900 crore roughly). “Since then, significant progress has been achieved in various activities including surveys, design and engineering, establishment of temporary facilities and procurement of long lead items,” the company said.


L&T’s power transmission and distribution business would be working around the power elements and grid packages of the hydrogen plant being built by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company.

