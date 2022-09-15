By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Larsen & Toubro just won its fifth order over the last two months. It had maintained its order inflow growth guidance between 12-15% for FY23.

Larsen & Toubro's Water & Effluent Treatment Business has won a repeat order from the Department of Water Resources in Odisha, the company said in an exchange filing. The order involves executing a pressurised underground pipeline work for the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project.

L&T defines this order as "significant," which according to their terminologies, falls under the Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore value bracket.

This is the company's fifth order in the last three months and the third "significant" order over a two-month period. Last month it also won a "large" order from Indian Oil Corporation. Another "large order" was secured by the company's hydrocarbon business in June. L&T defines a "large" order as one that falls under the Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore value bracket.

Through this irrigation project, L&T is aiming at providing water to irrigate 27,000 hectares of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in the Balangir district of Odisha. A CCA is an area that can be irrigated under a scheme and is fit for cultivation.

"Order from the irrigation sector reiterates the customer’s confidence in L&T’s business capability to meet the requirements of farmers and help in the development of agriculture across the state," the company wrote in its exchange filing.

The water & effluent treatment business falls under L&T Construction, which in turn is part of the infrastructure business. As of the quarter ended June, the infrastructure business contributed 40 percent to L&T's overall topline and comprises of 73 percent of the order book. The group has also retained its guidance for growth in its FY23 order inflow between 12-15 percent.

During its June quarter earnings call, L&T's management highlighted that out of the prospective order pipeline for the remaining nine months of this financial year, 22 percent of those will belong to the water business.

Last month, the company also commissioned a Green Hydrogen plant at its manufacturing complex in Hazira. The plant is in-line with L&T's climate leadership targets under Lakshya-2026 and will help reduce greenhouse gas footprint by almost 300 tonne per annum. The plant will produce 45 kg of Green Hydrogen daily, which will be used for captive consumption.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading 0.5 percent higher as of 12:45 PM at Rs 1,963.85. The stock is trading 5.5 percent below its 52-week high.