Shares of Landmark Cars Ltd. hit a 52-week high after rising as much as 5 percent on Monday. The stock is currently off the highest point of the day.

Data on the exchanges shows that funds like Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Sunil Singania's Abakkus Asset Manager acquired stakes in the company via the block deal that took place on Friday.

Sellers in the transaction were one of the promoter group entities - Sanjay Thakkar HUF, who sold 1.4 percent stake or 5.6 lakh shares, along with TPG, who sold 11.25 percent stake or 44.5 lakh shares for Rs 309 crore and exited the company.

According to exchange data, 3P India Equity Fund, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, Unifi Capital, Societe Generale, Bandhan MF, Goldman Sachs Funds, ICICI Pru Life, and Nippon Mutual Fund were among top buyers of shares of Landmark Cars on Friday.

The deals took place at a price of Rs 658 per share. Unifi Capital, through three of its funds acquired close to 11 lakh shares of the company, while ICICI Prudential acquired over 10 lakh shares of the company. Other funds like Abbakus, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale acquired between 2.5 to 4 lakh shares in the block deals.

Landmark Cars operates an automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault.