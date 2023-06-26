CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsLandmark Cars shares hit 52 week high after Goldman Sachs, Abbakus, Societe Generale buy stake in block deals

Landmark Cars shares hit 52-week high after Goldman Sachs, Abbakus, Societe Generale buy stake in block deals

Landmark Cars shares hit 52-week high after Goldman Sachs, Abbakus, Societe Generale buy stake in block deals
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 11:47:20 AM IST (Published)

Unifi Capital, through three of its funds acquired close to 11 lakh shares of the company, while ICICI Prudential acquired over 10 lakh shares of the company.

Shares of Landmark Cars Ltd. hit a 52-week high after rising as much as 5 percent on Monday. The stock is currently off the highest point of the day.

Live TV

Loading...

Data on the exchanges shows that funds like Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Sunil Singania's Abakkus Asset Manager acquired stakes in the company via the block deal that took place on Friday.
Sellers in the transaction were one of the promoter group entities - Sanjay Thakkar HUF, who sold 1.4 percent stake or 5.6 lakh shares, along with TPG, who sold 11.25 percent stake or 44.5 lakh shares for Rs 309 crore and exited the company.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X