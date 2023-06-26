Unifi Capital, through three of its funds acquired close to 11 lakh shares of the company, while ICICI Prudential acquired over 10 lakh shares of the company.

Shares of Landmark Cars Ltd. hit a 52-week high after rising as much as 5 percent on Monday. The stock is currently off the highest point of the day.

Data on the exchanges shows that funds like Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Sunil Singania's Abakkus Asset Manager acquired stakes in the company via the block deal that took place on Friday.

Sellers in the transaction were one of the promoter group entities - Sanjay Thakkar HUF, who sold 1.4 percent stake or 5.6 lakh shares, along with TPG, who sold 11.25 percent stake or 44.5 lakh shares for Rs 309 crore and exited the company.