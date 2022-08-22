L&T shares in focus as it announces to invest $2.5 billion in green energy

By CNBCTV18.com

Larsen & Toubro is planning to invest up to $2.5 billion over the next 3-4 years in the green energy value chain, a company official said on Sunday.

The statement of L&T to work towards green energy plans comes after the company announced that it was planning to achieve water and carbon neutrality by 2035 and 2040, respectively.

"We are looking at $2-2.5 billion investment to start within three-four years," the company's Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice-President (Energy) Subramanian Sarma said, as reported by the news agency PTI.

The company plans to move into the clean energy space in a big way and aims to enter into the manufacturing of key technological equipment such as electrolysers, advanced cell batteries and fuel cells, among others, L&T's Senior Vice-President and head of Green Energy Business Derek M Shah said.

"So, this is part of the value chain," he explained.

The second part of the value chain, he said, is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects adding that the company plans to make a foray into large-scale EPC projects in the green energy sector.

In April this year, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and ReNew Power announced a joint venture (JV) to develop the nascent green hydrogen sector in India to enable a decarbonisation push.

"We are in a joint venture with two other reputed companies, and we intend to be there in the space of development, and in our parlance, development means we will be creating assets through our investments," said Shah.

The company, he said, will also create these green assets and will be in this space in the entire value chain.

In February, the government notified the first phase of the green hydrogen policy to boost the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia. With the ever-increasing oil and gas import bills for countries like India, green hydrogen can help provide crucial energy security by reducing the overall dependence on imported fossil fuels.

To help decarbonise the Indian industry, the new green hydrogen policy provides for the waiver of inter-state transmission charges for a period of 25 years and a banking provision of up to 30 days, which will help reduce the cost of green hydrogen significantly.