For billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, the turn of the decade was "an anti-climax", where an "invisible enemy" undid all the anticipation of prosperity and growth. In his annual note to his employees, titled '2020–21: My Reflections', the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group looked back at the year gone by "not so much for the memories it helped us create, as for the new tangents and angles it forced on the arc of our recent history".

"The yearlong response to the pandemic, across the globe, exhibited all that is noble and uplifting in the human spirit," stated Birla.

He emphasised on the role played by corporations — both large and small — in this fight against the pandemic. "From retailers who set aside an hour extra for lockdown-affected senior citizens to telcos who provided free recharges for stranded migrant workers, there were several examples of good corporate citizenship," he stated in the note.

Highlighting "the regenerative and stabilising power of large corporations", Birla said it was evident as several corporate entities allowed "deferred payments to hard-hit value chain partners", honoured "commitments on orders to maintain business continuity", and even invested before revival in demand "to kickstart economic activity".

While underlying the fact that volatility and uncertainty have been a constant phenomenon for almost two decades now, Birla asked people not to "get unduly disturbed by this excessive volatility". Instead, he asked everyone to focus on "core economic and business variables, the demographic drivers of market trends, and the technological drivers of supply chains", because "these fundamental variables don’t change as discontinuously as prices and indices suggest".

On the number of "pessimistic" predictions about various sectors by "prophets of doom", he said many sectors saw a lot of recovery, and cited the example of the Airbnb IPO, which disproved predictions that travel was dead. From India’s point of view, he stated: "Witness the strong recovery across manufacturing sectors, cement to paints, and automotive to aluminium. Several indicators for India, including GST collections, electricity demand, railway freight movement, and passenger vehicle sales have reverted to positive growth numbers in recent months."