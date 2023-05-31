KRBL forecasts promising growth for Unity Brand, expects the brand to support stronger annual revenue

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ashish Jain, CFO of KRBL said that the Unity brand currently generates annual revenue of Rs 800-1,000 crore and is projected to experience substantial growth in the future.
KRBL's Unity brand, which currently generates annual revenue of Rs 800-1,000 crore, is likely to grow further and the company is confident on the brand's ability to support a much stronger revenue in the future. With a strong market presence, the Unity brand is poised to tap into the increasing demand for basmati rice both domestically and internationally. The brand will play a significant role in KRBL's overall revenue growth strategy going forward.
Talking about exports, Jain expressed his confidence in a positive trend for rice exports, emphasizing the growth potential in terms of both value and volume. With an optimistic outlook, Jain suggested that the rice market will witness increased demand from international markets, driving higher export figures for the industry.
“India has seen a record year in terms of basmati exports. We expect the positive trend to continue both in terms of volume and value. Therefore, overall, we see a good year ahead,” said Jain.
He also highlighted significant growth in the average cost of basmati rice, which has surged by 24 percent. This rise in the cost of basmati rice indicates the increasing value of the product, reflecting favourable market conditions and demand. Furthermore, Jain also mentioned that the realisation, or the amount received from the sale of basmati rice, has gone up by 17 percent.
