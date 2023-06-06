A village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore

R Natarajan and his brother saved about 25 paise each day and 12 years later opened their first fruits store — Pazhamudhir Nilayam — in 1965 with an investment of Rs 300. Fast forward to 2023, Kovai Pazhamudir Nilayam (KPN) is a prominent fruit and vegetable chain based in Tamil Nadu that is now valued at Rs 800 crore, according to Moneycontrol.

When Tamil Nadu’s R Natarajan dropped out of school to sell fruits with his brother in 1953, little would he have known that his business started from a pushcart would be valued at Rs 800 crore one day.

Live Tv

Loading...

A 10-year-old Natarajan would man a pushcart of mangoes and apples in Coimbatore with his brother who was a year older. This was their only source of income after their father, the family’s only breadwinner, passed away.