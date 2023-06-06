CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsA village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore

A village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore

A village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 2:15:17 PM IST (Published)

R Natarajan and his brother saved about 25 paise each day and 12 years later opened their first fruits store — Pazhamudhir Nilayam — in 1965 with an investment of Rs 300. Fast forward to 2023, Kovai Pazhamudir Nilayam (KPN) is a prominent fruit and vegetable chain based in Tamil Nadu that is now valued at Rs 800 crore, according to Moneycontrol.

When Tamil Nadu’s R Natarajan dropped out of school to sell fruits with his brother in 1953, little would he have known that his business started from a pushcart would be valued at Rs 800 crore one day.

Live Tv

Loading...

A 10-year-old Natarajan would man a pushcart of mangoes and apples in Coimbatore with his brother who was a year older. This was their only source of income after their father, the family’s only breadwinner, passed away.
R Natarajan worked as a sales-boy-cum-cleaner in a fruit shop and later sold fruits at railway stations and bus stands. The brothers saved about 25 paise each day and 12 years later opened their first fruit store — Pazhamudir Nilayam — in 1965 with an investment of Rs 300.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X