KPMG in India and Infomo have announced an alliance to develop digital advertising solutions for enterprises and large publishers utilising InfomoR3, a sell-side adtech platform.

InfomoR3 is a platform designed for sell-side stakeholders in the digital marketing value chain. It enables sell-side stakeholders to consolidate inventory and present advertisers, agencies, and the SME sector a direct gateway to advertise to known subscribers and consumers.

Infomo’s R3 and KPMG in India will target the digital marketing industry, both companies said.

The platform will focus on generating direct revenues for telecom carriers and large publishers through digital marketing.

The company said the solution also gives an opportunity to expand the digital marketing reach to Small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The platform’s interface allows SMEs to create their own content and reach out to targeted cohorts, the statement said.

Speaking about the partnership, KPMG in India’s Head of TMT sector- Satya Easwaran, said, "As digital marketing gains centre stage in advertising arena, publishers will need to strengthen their technology footprint to ensure there is a direct connect between the advertisers and the target audience. KPMG in India - Infomo solution, aims to do just that by providing performance marketing opportunities to advertisers.”

Infomo founder & CEO Ananda Rao said, “By working closely with KPMG in India we address two critical components in our solution set that we offer, Strategy and Managed Services that will enable telecom operators and publishers to monetise their first party data but also offer new offerings to its enterprise and SME customers."

“Advertisers in the digital world require extensive audience reach, known audience targeting, and measurable audience engagement. Our partnerships with telecom carriers and leading publishers around the world provide advertisers access to massive known audiences.”