KPIT Technologies to accelerate Honda's Software-Defined Mobility transformation in new deal

The size of the partnership has not been disclosed.

Technology solutions provider KPIT Technologies has announced a partnership with Honda to accelerate the latter's Software-Defined Mobility (SDM) journey.

Honda aims to provide various services and enhanced value to customers globally with the help of KPIT's deep domain and software expertise in the areas of autonomous driving, vehicle electrification, in-vehicle infotainment systems and platform software.

The size of the partnership has not been disclosed.

Honda has been a partner with KPIT for the last eight years. The said partnership will expand to over 2,000 software and vehicle system professionals from across the globe, who will power Honda's SDM roadmap until 2030 and beyond.

"Our broad experience in developing SDV roadmaps for several industry leading car and truck makers coupled with an ecosystem of Alliances gives us the confidence to create something unique for Honda," KPIT's President and Joint MD Sachin Tilekar was quoted as saying.

KPIT Tech has engineering centers in Europe, Brazil, the US, Japan, China, Thailand and India.

“In the next two, three years, we will have a robust growth that I have said. Of course 30 percent plus is part of organic and inorganic. But I think our organic growth has been strong even in this year at 24-25 percent," he said.

In terms of budget cuts, Patil mentioned that the company has not seen any significant budget cuts with any of its clients. The focus, according to him, is on the quality of hires for the company.

“I always keep on talking about it. It's not necessarily about announcing a deal because this is our normal business. But sometimes the client is also interested or keen in announcing the deals that's a very rare actually. So when it happens, we announce it,” Patil said when asked about the potential deal wins.

Shares of KPIT Tech are off opening highs, currently trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 782.40.