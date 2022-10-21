    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    A Pune-based software provider to automotive companies is confident of this target

    business

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
    KPIT Tech is also confident of winning a few more mega engagements over the next 3-4 months.

    Pune-based KPIT Technologies expects to achieve 20 percent EBITDA margin over the next two years. The company's margin declined 90 basis points in the September quarter to 18.5 percent after eight quarters of expansion.
    "In the next couple of years we will get there for sure," MD & CEO Kishor Patil told CNBC-TV18 in an interview, without specifying on a timeline. The company raised its full-year EBITDA margin guidance to 18.5-19.5 percent from 18-19 percent earlier.
    Elaborating on the rationale, Patil said that the company invested a lot in its workforce this year, providing double-digit increments. "20 percent is not out-of-bounds, but we will give the outlook at the beginning of every year," he said.
    For the September quarter, KPIT Tech reported 5 percent growth in its US Dollar revenue while net profit declined by a similar quantum. Revenue in rupee terms grew in high single-digits. In Constant Currency terms, revenue increased 8.3 percent. The company has also raised its organic growth outlook for the year to 23 percent from 18-21 percent earlier.
    Patil spoke of differentiated offerings and positioning within the technology space which allowed the company to raise its guidance. Total Contract Value for the quarter stood at $142 million. Patil also said that the company is looking to signing more multi-year deals with OEMs as the quality of their conversations with clients is improving.
    The company is also confident of winning a few more mega engagements over the next 3-4 months.
    Last month, the company announced the acquisition of four companies of Germany's Technica Group valued at over $80 million which will be paid over the next six months. Part of the full-year organic revenue guidance of 31-32 percent will also include contributions from Technica for the next five months. Technica has an annual revenue run-rate of 42-43 million Euros with EBITDA margin in the range of 20 percent.
    Also Read: KPIT Tech to fully own Technica — here's how the Street is reading it
    Other Key Takeaways:
    • Europe has exceeded our expectations during the quarter
    • Can provide services in other geographies if one goes soft
    • Focused on working with large OEMs for their software defined programs
    • Comfortable with Rs 450 crore to Rs 550 crore worth of cash on the books
