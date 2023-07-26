'We do not see any reduction in spending by clients on tech': KPIT Tech

KPIT's clients continue to spend on technology and auto software spends are a priority for them. The company is accelerating its Honda engagement and seeing more opportunities. "We are a key partner to Honda".

KPIT Technologies is trading 1.6 percent higher in trade on July 26 after the company reported a strong set of financials for the first quarter of FY24 . The stock closed the trading session on July 25 with nil gains.

The revenues rose to $133.9 million versus $123.8 million, while Rupee revenue rose to Rs 1,098 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew to Rs 214 crore versus Rs 182 crore in the same quarter of last year, while margins improved to 19.5 percent versus 17.9 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The profits after tax is 20 percent higher at Rs 134 crore as it includes a one-time gain of Rs 13.4 crore.

Kishor Patil, Co-founder, MD and CEO at KPIT Tech in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said the first half of FY24 will be stronger than the second half. The company has maintained its FY24 guidance at 27-30 percent constant currency growth and EBITDA margins at 19-20 percent. However, Kishor said the company shall revisit this guidance at the end of third quarter.

Cautionary behaviour among IT services players clients has lately led to deferment of discretionary technology spending, hurting revenue growth. However, Kishor said KPIT's clients continue to spend on technology and auto software spends are a priority for them. The company is accelerating its Honda engagement and seeing more opportunities. "We are a key partner to Honda".