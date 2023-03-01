KPIT Tech looking at organic revenue growth of 20% in 2-3 years

Kishor Patil, the MD and CEO of KPIT Technologies, spoke to CNBC-TV18 from the NASSCOM Tech Forum and shared some insights about the company's growth plans and focus areas. He mentioned that the company's organic revenue can continue to see a 20 percent growth rate over the next 2-3 years.

Patil said, “In the next two, three years, we will have a robust growth that I have said. Of course 30 percent plus is part of organic and inorganic. But I think our organic growth has been strong even in this year 24-25 percent."

He also revealed that KPIT Tech has some large deals in the pipeline, including Renault. However, the company is watchful of a few clients among startups and disruptors.

He added, “I always keep on talking about it. It's not necessarily about announcing a deal because this is our normal business. But sometimes the client is also interested or keen in announcing the deals that's a very rare actually. So when it happens, we announce it.”

In terms of budget cuts, Kishor Patil mentioned that the company has not seen any significant budget cuts with any of its clients. The focus, according to him, is on the quality of hires for the company.

He said, “Our area of focus for us is improving the quality of hire that is what we have to continue to do it. We believe that we are getting into more complex projects, we require apart from software skills also, very good domain knowledge so we are looking at increasing our quality of hires, both from the colleges but laterally more and globally. So I think that is one area where we are focusing on.”

Read Here | Moody’s raises growth projections for major economies including India