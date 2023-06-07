KPI Green Energy closes higher on bagging LOI for 40 MW hybrid power project in Gujarat

KPI Green will develop the said Wind-Solar Hybrid power project as per the details and terms of the LOI received.

KPI Green Energy Ltd. shares closed higher on Wednesday after the company announced receiving the largest single letter of intent (LOI) for the execution of a renewable energy project under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment. Shares ended Wednesday's session with gains of close to 2 percent.

The company received a Wind-Solar Hybrid power project from Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. in Surat, Gujarat, for executing a capacity of 40 megaWatt (MW) under its CPP business.