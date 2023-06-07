CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsKPI Green Energy closes higher on bagging LOI for 40 MW hybrid power project in Gujarat

KPI Green Energy closes higher on bagging LOI for 40 MW hybrid power project in Gujarat

KPI Green Energy closes higher on bagging LOI for 40 MW hybrid power project in Gujarat
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 7:13:59 PM IST (Published)

KPI Green will develop the said Wind-Solar Hybrid power project as per the details and terms of the LOI received.

KPI Green Energy Ltd. shares closed higher on Wednesday after the company announced receiving the largest single letter of intent (LOI) for the execution of a renewable energy project under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment. Shares ended Wednesday's session with gains of close to 2 percent.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company received a Wind-Solar Hybrid power project from Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. in Surat, Gujarat, for executing a capacity of 40 megaWatt (MW) under its CPP business.


The hybrid power project includes 21.5 MW wind energy and 18.5 MW of solar capacity in Surat, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X