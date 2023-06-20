KPI Green Energy shares snap three-day losing streak, surge to 52-week high

The stock, on June 12 had ended with gains of 18.7 percent. On a year-to-date basis, shares of KPI Green have surged more than 60 percent.

Shares of KPI Green Energy surged to a 52-week high on Monday after gaining as much as 15 percent on Tuesday. The stock has also snapped a three-day losing streak in today's trading session.

Gains that have come in the stock on Tuesday are also on the back of heavy volumes. Today's volumes are three-times the 20-day average number of shares that get traded in the stock.

Last week, the company had received commissioning certificates from Gujarat Energy Development Agency for a capacity of 3.4 MW solar power projects and worth 3 MW through its subsidiary.

Earlier this month, the company received the single-largest Letter of Intent (LoI) for execution of a renewable energy project under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment.

The company received a Wind-Solar Hybrid power project from Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. in Surat, Gujarat, for executing a capacity of 40 megaWatt (MW) under its CPP business.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on June 12, KP Group CMD Faruk Patil said that he is expecting revenue growth of 50 percent year-on-year in financial year 2024 for the company. He also spoke of having three revenue models for the company, which include turnkey basis, annuity model and a hybrid one.

Shares of KPI Green Energy are trading 14 percent higher at Rs 735. The stock made an intraday high of Rs 745 in today's session.