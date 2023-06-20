KPI Green Energy shares snap three-day losing streak, surge to 52-week high

The stock, on June 12 had ended with gains of 18.7 percent. On a year-to-date basis, shares of KPI Green have surged more than 60 percent.

Shares of KPI Green Energy surged to a 52-week high on Monday after gaining as much as 15 percent on Tuesday. The stock has also snapped a three-day losing streak in today's trading session.

Gains that have come in the stock on Tuesday are also on the back of heavy volumes. Today's volumes are three-times the 20-day average number of shares that get traded in the stock.