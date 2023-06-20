CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsKPI Green Energy shares snap three day losing streak, surge to 52 week high

KPI Green Energy shares snap three-day losing streak, surge to 52-week high

KPI Green Energy shares snap three-day losing streak, surge to 52-week high
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 3:16:55 PM IST (Published)

The stock, on June 12 had ended with gains of 18.7 percent. On a year-to-date basis, shares of KPI Green have surged more than 60 percent.

Shares of KPI Green Energy surged to a 52-week high on Monday after gaining as much as 15 percent on Tuesday. The stock has also snapped a three-day losing streak in today's trading session.

Live Tv

Loading...

The stock, on June 12 had ended with gains of 18.7 percent. On a year-to-date basis, shares of KPI Green have surged more than 60 percent.
Gains that have come in the stock on Tuesday are also on the back of heavy volumes. Today's volumes are three-times the 20-day average number of shares that get traded in the stock.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X