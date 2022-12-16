Homebusiness newscompanies news

Kotak, METRO Cash & Carry India launch METRO Kotak Credit Card

Kotak, METRO Cash & Carry India launch METRO Kotak Credit Card

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 16, 2022 11:01:44 PM IST (Published)

This card will provide an easy, interest-free credit facility, for up to 48 days to over 3 million registered METRO India customers. The card has been launched on the RuPay network.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Kotak Mahindra BankMetro Cash and Carry India

Next Article

PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli expects Inox merger to be completed this fiscal