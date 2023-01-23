The lender’s net interest income for the October-December quarter surpassed estimates by 6.1 percent and came in at Rs 5,652.9 crore against the poll estimate of Rs 5,330 crore. In the corresponding quarter in FY22, the bank had registered a net interest income of Rs 4334.3 crore.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained close to two percent on Monday after the bank reported a 31 percent growth in net profit at Rs 2,792 crore for the October-December quarter over the year-ago period. A CNBC-TV18 poll projection pegged the bank's net profit at Rs 2,682.9 crore.

In the same quarter of the last fiscal, Kotak Mahindra Bank's profit stood at Rs 2,131.4 crore.

Here's what analysts say

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has an 'Equal Weight' call on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, with a target price of Rs 2,215 per share. The brokerage firm bank's asset quality, loan growth, and margins continue to surprise, though higher-than-expected operating costs partially offset them.

Morgan Stanley estimates that Kotak Mahindra Bank's deposit growth is accelerating and can lead to positive jaws in FY24. Jaws ratio compares income (gross income or core revenues) and operating expenses growth trends. When the gross income growth exceeds expense growth, it is known as positive jaws.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,470. The bank's third-quarter net profit was above estimates, and the results showcased stronger-than-expected net interest margin expansion, said Jefferies in a note.

Per Jefferies, loan growth was strongly aided by buoyancy in credit and the ramp-up in unsecured loans.

The bank's current account saving account (CASA)- a unique feature offered to their customers to make them keep their money in their banks - was disappointing and did not change on a year-on-year basis as the bank lost share in bulkier savings deposits, said Jeffries.

The lender's net interest income for the October-December quarter surpassed estimates by 6.1 percent and came in at Rs 5,652.9 crore against the poll estimate of Rs 5,330 crore.

Brokerage firm CLSA has an 'outperform" rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank shares with a target price of Rs 2,080.

As per the brokerage firm, the bank's management sounded confident in delivering an increasing share of the unsecured book at a fast clip.

Further clarity on CEO transition and improving retail liability accretion will be key to reversing its underperformance.