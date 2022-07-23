Kotak Mahindra Bank likely to post 35% jump in net profit as bad loans come down

Kotak Mahindra Bank is all set to report its quarterly financial results on Saturday. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate the net profit of Kotak Mahindra Bank — India's fourth largest bank by market value — for the April-June period to come in at Rs 2,209.6 crore.

If that happens, it will be a 34.6 percent increase compared with the previous three months.

They expect Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — to come in at Rs 4,611.7 crore, up 17 percent on a sequential basis.

Analysts will closely track Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest margin — a key measure of profitability for financial results, bad loans and management commentary.

CLSA analysts estimate Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest margin for the April-June period at 4.72 percent, as against 4.78 percent in the previous three months.

The brokerage expects the bank's position in terms of bad loans to improve. It pegs Kotak Mahindra Bank's gross non-performing assets — or the percentage of bad loans in its total loans — at 2.16 percent, as against 2.34 percent in the January-March period.

According to CLSA, Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan growth is estimated at four percent on quarter.

The Kotak Mahindra Bank stock ended 1.5 percent higher on Friday, as investors awaited the release of the lender's financial results.