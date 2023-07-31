No communication from RBI on Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO succession: Sources to CNBC-TV18

Brokerage firm Jefferies said in a note that a potential external CEO at Kotak Mahindra Bank may add to the uncertainty around the management.

There has been no communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the potential successor of CEO Uday Kotak, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Share Market Live NSE

The sources further said that there has been no instruction from the central bank to the Mumbai-based private lender on paring stake in insurance companies either.

Earlier in the day, reports from Bloomberg had indicated that India's central bank has been nudging Kotak Mahindra Bank to pick an outsider to succeed Uday Kotak as the next CEO. The report further stated that the RBI has conveyed its view to board members of the private lender as well as Uday Kotak.

The report further stated that the RBI is reviewing whether stakes held by the lender in the insurance units pose any risks. However, the sources to CNBC-TV18 have denied any such information being communicated to the bank.

Uday Kotak will be retiring as the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank on December 31, 2023 and assume his new role of a non-executive director of the bank. General expectations are that either KVS Manian, the director and head of corporate and investment banking or Shanti Ekambaram, who currently heads key functions like Kotak 811, HR and treasury, could be in-line for being the next CEO.

Brokerage firm Jefferies in a note has mentioned that RBI's potential request to Kotak Bank's board of directors to select an external CEO may be a slight negative and adds to the uncertainty around management changes.

The last date for Kotak Mahindra Bank to submit its recommendations on a successor would be August 31, 2023. Jefferies mentioned that the bank is likely to suggest at least three names, of which two will be the internal candidates named earlier, and one external candidate.

"Smooth succession will be the key for Kotak Mahindra Bank's premium multiple of 3 times financial year 2024 estimated adjusted price-to-book to sustain. The current valuation is nearly a 20 percent premium to HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank. Jefferies has a price target of Rs 2,400 on the lender.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank are trading 1.2 percent lower at Rs 1,854.45.