    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result: Net Profit, NII rises by 27%

    Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result: Net Profit, NII rises by 27%

    Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result: Net Profit, NII rises by 27%
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Kotak Mahindra Bank's total income during July-September period of 2022-23 grew to Rs 10,047 crore, as against Rs 8,408 crore in the year-ago quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

    Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported an about 27 percent rise in net profit at Rs 2,581 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 2,032 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Total income during July-September period of 2022-23 grew to Rs 10,047 crore, as against Rs 8,408 crore in the year-ago quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.
    Net interest income increased to Rs 5,099 crore from Rs 4,021 crore in Q2 FY22, up 27 percent. Net interest margin for the quarter was at 5.17 percent. On the assets front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (or bad loans) stood at 2.08 percent of gross advances at the end of September 2022, down from 3.19 percent a year ago.
    Net NPAs dropped to 0.55 percent from 1.06 percent. On a consolidated basis, the bank reported a 21 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 3,608 crore in Q2 FY23, compared to Rs 2,989 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
    Also Read:Yes Bank Q2 result: Net Profit falls by 32% to Rs 153 crore
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Previous Article

    Yes Bank Q2 result: Net Profit falls by 32% to Rs 153 crore

    Next Article

    KKR joins UPL as an investor in Advanta

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng