Explained: Why there is more headroom for foreign investors to increase stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank are trading with gains of over 4 percent on Tuesday after its latest shareholding pattern suggested a decline in total FPI holding.

As of March 31, the FPI holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank stood at 39.43 percent, down from 40.91 percent in December and 40.93 percent in September. Taking an adjustment into account, the current FPI holding stands at 41.22 percent.

The adjustment here is the stake owned by NRIs or Non-Resident Indians, which is not part of normal disclosures.

Taking the same adjustment into account, the FPI stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank stood at 42.69 percent in December.

For Kotak Mahindra Bank, the cap for FPIs to increase stake is 55 percent, as evident from this picture from NSDL below:

Headroom generally refers to a gap between upper cap and the current holding. In this case, the gap after March shareholding is 13.78 percent (current holding of 41.22 percent subtracted from upper limit of 55 percent). In percentage terms, this gap of 13.78 percent is 25.05 percent of FPI cap of 55 percent.

FPI headroom in the December quarter stood at 12.3, which in percentage terms stood at 22.38 percent.

Now that the foreign headroom is above the rquired threshold of 25 percent, Kotak Mahindra Bank could be added to the MSCI index with an adjustment factor of 1, as against the current level of 0.50, according to Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

According to MSCI guidelines, if FPI headroom for a stock is below 25 percent and equal to or higher than 15 percent, index provider uses an adjustment factor of 0.50, but if the headroom rises more than 25 percent, adjustment factor of 1 is used.

An increase in the adjustment factor would mean an increase in weightage of the stock, which will consequently lead to more inflows.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was added to the MSCI Standard Index in November 2020, with an adjustment factor of 0.5 as foreign headroom was below the required limit of 25 percent.

IIFL Alternative Research believes that the increase in headroom and a potential increase in weightage could lead to potential inflows of $700 - $750 million into Kotak Mahindra Bank during the upcoming MSCI review in May.

A liquidity event may catalyse active fund managers to relook at Kotak Mahindra Bank as a stock, according to Sriram Velayudhan of IIFL Securities. He also said that the upward weight revision is likely to take place in a single tranche.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank are trading 4.4 percent higher at Rs 1,836.6, and is the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. The stock has turned positive for the year, and is currently outperforming the Nifty Bank index, which is down 4.4 percent so far year-to-date.