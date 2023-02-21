English
Kotak Mahindra Bank engages consulting firm Egon Zehnder for its new CEO

By Sangam Singh  Feb 21, 2023 10:29:46 AM IST (Updated)

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board is expanding the search to find suitable external candidates. Among contenders for the bank's top post, group Presidents and whole-time directors Shanti Ekambaram and KVS Manian are in the race.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s board has engaged consulting firm Egon Zehnder to replace its incumbent chief executive officer (CEO) Uday Kotak, Bloomberg reported.

As per the report, the bank's board is expanding the search to find suitable external candidates. Among contenders for the bank's top post, group Presidents and whole-time directors Shanti Ekambaram and KVS Manian are in the race.
Shanti Ekambaram joined Kotak Mahindra Bank in 1991 and oversees several functions including public affairs, human resources, online saving accounts business and treasury. She is the highest-ranking woman in the bank and continues to lead its consumer banking.
KVS Manian, on the other hand, joined in 1995 and heads the wholesale banking and wealth management business. He also has oversight responsibility for investment banks and institutional equities businesses.
Kotak Mahindra Bank was conceived as a non-banking financial institution in 1985 and became a commercial lender in 2003. The bank had 1,752 branches across India as of the end of 2022.
Uday Kotak has been leading the bank since inception and will transition from his CEO position by the end of next year after RBI's guidelines capped tenures for Indian business heads. His son Jay Kotak is not a contender for the top position.
Also Read:Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rates here
-With inputs from Bloomberg
 
First Published: Feb 21, 2023 9:40 AM IST
