Kotak Mahindra Bank arm invests Rs 732 crore in thermal power firm RattanIndia

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 23, 2023 5:11:39 PM IST (Published)

RattanIndia Power is one of the few private sector thermal power generators supplying power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended at Rs 1,828.70, down by Rs 7.05, or 0.38 percent on the BSE.

A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Friday (June 23) said it has invested Rs 732 crore in the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of RattanIndia Power Ltd (RIPL).

Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II (KSSF II) and Kotak Private Credit Fund (KPCF), managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL), said this is part of the total investment of Rs 1,125 crore by a consortium of lenders.


KSSF II and KPCF invested Rs 582 crore and Rs 150 crore, respectively in RIPL. The power company will utilise the proceeds to refinance its existing debt. The fundraising is uniquely structured to match the expected cash flow generation and reduce overall cost, which is in sync with RIPL's improving financial profile.

