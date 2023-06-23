Kotak Mahindra Bank arm invests Rs 732 crore in thermal power firm RattanIndia

A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Friday (June 23) said it has invested Rs 732 crore in the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of RattanIndia Power Ltd (RIPL).

Live TV

Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II (KSSF II) and Kotak Private Credit Fund (KPCF), managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL), said this is part of the total investment of Rs 1,125 crore by a consortium of lenders.

KSSF II and KPCF invested Rs 582 crore and Rs 150 crore, respectively in RIPL. The power company will utilise the proceeds to refinance its existing debt. The fundraising is uniquely structured to match the expected cash flow generation and reduce overall cost, which is in sync with RIPL's improving financial profile.