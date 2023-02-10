Kotak Mahindra Bank acquires 100% shareholding in Sonata Finance

The private sector bank will acquire 26.45 million equity shares of microfinance company Sonata, of face value 10 rupees each fully paid up value. With this acquisition, SFPL will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank after receiving regulatory and other approvals.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Friday, announced the acquisition of non-banking finance company (NBFC) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd for Rs 537 crore in an all-cash deal. The Bank with this acquisition aims to strengthen its lending to economically weaker and underserved households. With this, the bank will acquire 100 percent shareholding in Sonata.

The Bank, in an exchange filing to SEBI, said, that Kotak Mahindra Bank has entered into share purchase agreements with Sonata Finance, an NBFC microfinance institution, to acquire all equity shares of face value Rs 10 each fully paid up, for Rs 537 crore.

According to the filing, “The acquisition is expected to be value accretive given the economies of scale and unlocking of efficiencies along with the bank's own distribution footprint and technology,".

The private sector bank will acquire 26.45 million equity shares of the microfinance company. With this acquisition, SFPL will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank after receiving regulatory and other approvals.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Kotak is making an entry into the microfinance space. In 2016, the bank acquired BSS Microfinance in an all-cash deal for Rs 139 crore.

Sonata's acquisition provides a strong and vintage platform to enable the bank to become a significant player in the financial inclusion segment, said Kotak. Sonata's network of 502 branches across 10 states is complementary to the bank's microfinance branch network, it added.

The bank will also leverage Sonata's distribution network and provide a wider suite of banking products to Sonata's customer base matching their emerging banking needs, it added. The transaction is subject to requisite approvals, including that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the filing reads.

Also Read: Government to lift ban on select digital lenders after review meeting