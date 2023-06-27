Kotak arm invests Rs 450 crore in automobile components maker Viney Corp

Kotak Mahindra Bank subsidiary, Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, has made a significant investment of Rs 450 crore in Viney Corporation, an automobile components company, and its promoter Brijesh Aggarwal.

The investment comes as part of a strategic deal in which Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors, has helped Aggarwal acquire a majority stake in VCPL from existing investors.

The collaboration aims to revamp the company's capital structure, paving the way for future expansion and fundraising opportunities.

"We are bullish on the automotive sector and consequently the growth prospects of the auto-component industry," KSSF’s chief executive Eshwar Karra said, adding that this was a customised capital solution.

Aggarwal also articulated his vision for the future, stating his intention to establish a global manufacturing platform for auto components. With the infusion of capital and support from Kotak, Aggarwal aims to deliver top-notch quality products and maximise profitability.

With inputs from PTI