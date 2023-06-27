Kotak arm invests Rs 450 crore in automobile components maker Viney Corp

Kotak Mahindra Bank subsidiary, Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, has made a significant investment of Rs 450 crore in Viney Corporation, an automobile components company, and its promoter Brijesh Aggarwal.

Live TV

Loading...

A Kotak Mahindra Bank's arm on Tuesday, June 27, announced that it has made a significant investment of Rs 450 crore in automobile components company Viney Corporation and its promoter Brijesh Aggarwal.

The investment comes as part of a strategic deal in which Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors, has helped Aggarwal acquire a majority stake in VCPL from existing investors.

The collaboration aims to revamp the company's capital structure, paving the way for future expansion and fundraising opportunities.