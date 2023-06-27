Kotak arm invests Rs 450 crore in automobile components maker Viney Corp

1 Min Read
Kotak Mahindra Bank subsidiary, Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, has made a significant investment of Rs 450 crore in Viney Corporation, an automobile components company, and its promoter Brijesh Aggarwal.
The investment comes as part of a strategic deal in which Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors, has helped Aggarwal acquire a majority stake in VCPL from existing investors.
The collaboration aims to revamp the company's capital structure, paving the way for future expansion and fundraising opportunities.