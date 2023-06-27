CNBC TV18
Kotak arm invests Rs 450 crore in automobile components maker Viney Corp

Kotak arm invests Rs 450 crore in automobile components maker Viney Corp

Kotak arm invests Rs 450 crore in automobile components maker Viney Corp
Kotak Mahindra Bank subsidiary, Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, has made a significant investment of Rs 450 crore in Viney Corporation, an automobile components company, and its promoter Brijesh Aggarwal.

A Kotak Mahindra Bank's arm on Tuesday, June 27, announced that it has made a significant investment of Rs 450 crore in automobile components company Viney Corporation and its promoter Brijesh Aggarwal.
The investment comes as part of a strategic deal in which Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors, has helped Aggarwal acquire a majority stake in VCPL from existing investors.
The collaboration aims to revamp the company's capital structure, paving the way for future expansion and fundraising opportunities.
