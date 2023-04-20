English
Indian microblogging platform Koo fires 30% of its staff over funding crunch

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 20, 2023 3:26:23 PM IST (Updated)

the current struggle to access cash comes amid a global rout for technology companies and depressed investment activity that has slashed billions from valuations of once high-flying startups.

Koo, a Twitter Inc rival in India, has fired almost a third of its employees in recent months as the firm struggles with losses and an inability to raise funds, as per a report by Bloomberg. The three-year-old microblogging app dismissed 30 percent of its about 260 workers as the “global sentiment right now is more focused on efficiency than growth and businesses need to work toward proving unit economics”, a spokesperson for the company, backed by Tiger Global, said in a reply to queries by Bloomberg.

Initially, the Bengaluru-based company benefited from Twitter’s spat with the Indian authorities over the content on its platform as many citizens, including government officials, cricket stars and Bollywood celebrities flocked to Koo as a local alternative. However, the current struggle to access cash comes amid a global rout for technology companies and depressed investment activity that has slashed billions from valuations of once high-flying startups.
Also read: Layoffs across Meta, Amazon, Disney, others have a common script
Koo, with more than 60 million downloads, is “well capitalised,” and the company is striving to become profitable with monetization experiments, Co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said in an interview. It also has one of the highest revenue per user among other social media companies currently, he added.
"Like most startups Koo also built in a workforce to account for spikes. Given the current market environment and external realities of a global slowdown, we get affected too. Some of the most profitable companies in the world have shed tens of 1000s of jobs. We are a young startup with a long way ahead of us. The global sentiment right now is more focused on efficiency than growth and businesses need to work towards proving unit economics," Koo added in a statement to CNBC-TV18.
It's important for businesses of all sizes to adopt efficient and conservative approaches to see this period through. In line with this, we have acted on some role redundancies by letting go of 30 percent of our workforce over the course of the year and have supported them through compensation packages, extended health benefits and outplacement services," the statement read.
"As history has proven, there will be better times for all of us collectively and we are most positive about what we are building for the world and what Koo means for India’s foray in the world of social media.”
The company, which also counts Accel and Kalaari Capital among its investors, had raised funds at a valuation of $273 million last year, according to research firm Tracxn.
The startup has supported the dismissed employees through compensation packages, extended health benefits and aid in finding new jobs, the spokesperson said.
— With inputs from Bloomberg
Also read: Microblogging platform Koo offers free lifetime verification, following Twitter's global launch of 'Verified for Organizations'
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 2:23 PM IST
