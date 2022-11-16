Koo said to be the second largest microblogging platform in the world now

Koo on Wednesday claimed that it is the second largest microblogging platform in the world now.

Koo is a three-year-old platform and is available in 10 languages with users from over 100 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Iran, Singapore, Canada, UAE, Nepal, and others.