Koo said to be the second largest microblogging platform in the world now

Koo on Wednesday claimed that it is the second largest microblogging platform in the world now.
Microblogging platform Koo has said that its the second largest microblogging platform in the world now.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps
IST5 Min(s) Read
How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter
IST3 Min(s) Read
Koo is a three-year-old platform and is available in 10 languages with users from over 100 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Iran, Singapore, Canada, UAE, Nepal, and others.
"We will continue to invest in our product with a user first mindset and further drive digital independence for users in India and around the world," founder-CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!