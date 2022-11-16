    English
    Homebusiness Newscompanies Newskoo becomes second largest microblogging platform in the world after twitter 15179881.htm

    Koo said to be the second largest microblogging platform in the world now

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh

    Koo on Wednesday claimed that it is the second largest microblogging platform in the world now.

    Microblogging platform Koo has said that its the second largest microblogging platform in the world now.

    Koo is a three-year-old platform and is available in 10 languages with users from over 100 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Iran, Singapore, Canada, UAE, Nepal, and others.
    "We will continue to invest in our product with a user first mindset and further drive digital independence for users in India and around the world," founder-CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.
