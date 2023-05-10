Kolte Patil announces addition of new residential projects in Pune worth Rs 1,300 cr

The new projects have a total estimated saleable area of 1.9 million square feet. One of the areas is Wagholi where Kolte Patil has acquired approximately 5 acre land having estimated developable potential of nearly 7.5 lac sq. ft. and revenue potential of Rs 400 cr.

The shares of realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Wednesday rose sharply after the company announced that it has signed two residential projects in Pune with a total estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,300 cr.

The company further informed the exchanges that the new projects have a total estimated saleable area of 1.9 million square feet. One of the areas is Wagholi where Kolte Patil has acquired approximately 5 acre land having estimated developable potential of nearly 7.5 lac sq. ft. and revenue potential of Rs 400 cr. For the second project, the company has entered into a Joint Venture at NIBM Road in which the estimated developable potential is of approximately 11.5 lac sq. ft. and revenue potential is of Rs 900 cr.

In the Wagholi area, the company aims to develop a Middle-Income group (MIG) residential project. On the other hand, the NIBM Road project which is said to be a popular location across customer segments.

“Pune has been our key market since inception and we remain optimistic about the city's potential. Robust urban infrastructure, high ranking on quality of life parameters, reasonable cost of living and growing per capita income backed by strong employment prospects across sectors, have contributed significantly to the growing residential real estate market of Pune. In a significant development, we signed two new projects at attractive locations that allow deeper penetration in the high potential micro markets of Pune. Leveraging our strong brand equity built over three decades of operations in the city, we have structured these transactions with a low upfront investment. This aligns with our objective of driving growth across markets while maintaining low capital intensity, with a view of optimizing return on capital. We look forward to consolidating our leadership position in Pune and see this translate into sustained value for all our stakeholders,” says Kolte-Patil Developers Group CEO Rahul Talele.

In the FY23 financial results that came on April 13, the company recorded the highest ever annual pre-sales of 3.27 million square feet valued at Rs 2,232 crore. During the quarter, Kolte Patil recorded sales of Rs 704 crore, registering a growth of 41 percent on a year-on-year basis. Overall realisations improved by 13 percent on the back of higher ticket size offerings and robust customer demand. Also, strong volume growth of 25 percent further contributed to the sales numbers for the quarter.

The shares of Kolte Patil were trading 3 percent higher at 11:30 am on Wednesday.