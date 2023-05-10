Kolte Patil announces addition of new residential projects in Pune worth Rs 1,300 cr

The new projects have a total estimated saleable area of 1.9 million square feet. One of the areas is Wagholi where Kolte Patil has acquired approximately 5 acre land having estimated developable potential of nearly 7.5 lac sq. ft. and revenue potential of Rs 400 cr.

The shares of realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Wednesday rose sharply after the company announced that it has signed two residential projects in Pune with a total estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,300 cr.

The company further informed the exchanges that the new projects have a total estimated saleable area of 1.9 million square feet. One of the areas is Wagholi where Kolte Patil has acquired approximately 5 acre land having estimated developable potential of nearly 7.5 lac sq. ft. and revenue potential of Rs 400 cr. For the second project, the company has entered into a Joint Venture at NIBM Road in which the estimated developable potential is of approximately 11.5 lac sq. ft. and revenue potential is of Rs 900 cr.

In the Wagholi area, the company aims to develop a Middle-Income group (MIG) residential project. On the other hand, the NIBM Road project which is said to be a popular location across customer segments.