KNR Constructions wins Rs 665-core road project in Andhra Pradesh

Shares of KNR Constructions Ltd ended at Rs 257.60, up by Rs 1.40, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.
KNR Constructions Ltd on Wednesday, March 1, said the company has won a Rs 665-crore greenfield highway project in Andhra Pradesh.
"...the company is in receipt of Letter of Acceptance for Development of six-lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Marripudi to Somvarappadu of
The project will be implemented under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in Andhra Pradesh, it said. It added that the project has a completion period of 24 months and an operation period of 15 years from the commercial operation date (COD).
Last year in October, the company sold a 100 percent stake in its subsidiary KNR Srirangam Infra to Cube Highways & Infra for Rs 131 crore.
The Hyderabad-based company is a multi-domain infrastructure development organisation. The company mainly executes the construction of technically complex and high-value projects across segments including expressways, national highways, flyovers, bridges, and viaducts, among others.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
