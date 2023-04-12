homebusiness Newscompanies NewsKM Birla maintains that Vodafone Idea will roll out 5G soon

KM Birla maintains that Vodafone-Idea will roll out 5G soon

By Shivani Bazaz  Apr 12, 2023 11:45 AM IST (Published)
Vodafone Idea has been losing subscribers steadily as its competitors Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have launched 5G services already in the country.

business | Apr 12, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of Aditya Birla Group, has reiterated to CNBC -TV18 that Vodafone Idea will be launching its 5G services soon. Birla had said this in an earlier interview in October 2022 but a timeline has not been shared yet.

Birla was speaking on the sidelines of the AIMA Awards. "5G rollout will begin soon," he said.
Vodafone Idea has been losing subscribers steadily as its competitors Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have launched 5G services already in the country. Since April 2021, the company has lost over 4.24 crore subscribers. The 12-month period ending December 2022 alone saw subscriber-base erosion of 2.42 crore.
Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 7,990 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the September quarter, the company posted a net loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore.
In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 10,620.6 crore during the period under review, up 0.1 percent against Rs 10,614.6 crore in the September quarter.
The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 135 as compared to Rs 131 in the second quarter of FY22.
Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
