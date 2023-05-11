Kirloskar Brothers shares gain 20% to hit a 52-week high after March quarter profit nearly doubles

Kirloskar Brothers' EBITDA margin expanded by 300 basis points to 12.9 percent in the March quarter from 9.9 percent in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kirloskar Brothers ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent to hit a 52-week high on Thursday after the company's net profit nearly doubled year-on-year in the March quarter.

The company reported a 93 percent growth in its net profit to Rs 90.7 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 47 crore during the same period last year.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 89.2 crore during the December quarter.