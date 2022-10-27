    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Kirit Parikh committee likely to recommend gas price cap | Awaaz Exclusive

    Kirit Parikh committee likely to recommend gas price cap | Awaaz Exclusive

    Kirit Parikh committee likely to recommend gas price cap | Awaaz Exclusive
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Prices of natural gas were increased 40 percent as part of the government's six-monthly review of prices on October 1.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell IGL share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    In what may come as a relief to gas-based fertiliser, power plants and consumers of CNG and PNG, the Kirit Parikh committee is likely to recommend an end-user gas price cap of $6-7 per mmbtu, sources told CNBC-Awaaz.
    The committee is likely to submit its report to fix a fair price for end users by the first week of November, sources said.
    The Government constituted the committee in September to fix the fair price for Natural Gas.
    A final meeting of all stake holders has been called for on October 31 to finalise the report.
    Sources say that the report will be divided into two halves. Recommendations will be for fertilisers and power plants and a separate list of recommendations will be for City Gas Distribution companies.
    Prices of natural gas were increased 40 percent as part of the government's six-monthly review of prices on October 1.
    The government sets the price of gas every six months, on April 1 and October 1, each year based on rates prevalent in gas surplus nations such as the US, Canada and Russia in one year with a lag of one quarter.
    Recently global brokerage firm UBS gave a positive outlook to City Gas Distributors stocks. UBS noted that the gas companies have delivered gas costs for the second half of the July to September quarter 30 percent lower than the first half of the three-month period.
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    SAIL procurement through government e-marketplace crosses Rs 10,000 crore

    Next Article

    Weak earnings drag Chennai Petroleum to worst day in four months

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng