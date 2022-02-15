A fresh war of words broke out between Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Aarin Capital Partners Chairman Mohandas Pai on Twitter, this time over shocking reports that a mysterious yogi had been "guiding" NSE's former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chitra Ramakrishna.

India's securities regulator, SEBI, recently imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramakrishna for sharing confidential information with an unknown person and hiring-related irregularities. As per a SEBI report, Ramakrishna was being guided by a Himalayan 'yogi' on Anand Subramanian's compensation decisions. Subramanian, who had no exposure to capital markets and was a mid-level manager at Balmer and Lawrie earning Rs 15 lakh per annum, was onboarded at NSE with a Rs 1.68-crore package.

Twitter spat

"A Yogi Ran India's Top Stock Exchange As Puppet Master: Regulator - Shocking lack of governance in NSE that was held up as a world-class SE. Were there no checks n balances?" Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted after a report from the securities market regulator came out.

A day later, Pai replied to her tweet.

"No yogi ran NSE! Pl stop spreading such falsehoods! Do you really believe that a very sophisticated technology based SE, one of the largest in the world, was run successfully by some vague Yogi? You are doing a disservice to all those great employees who worked 24x7 @NSEIndia," he said .

To this, Mazumdar-Shaw said: "So, do we junk the SEBI report? The employees of NSE were innocent. But if indeed Chitra Ramakrishna did connive with an outsider, it's dangerously outrageous."

Not the first time

The industry heads have a history of sparring over statements by people, from Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone to Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej.

In January 2020, the two clashed on Twitter when Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi to support students protesting campus violence. On January 5, 2020, over 50 masked people had attacked and injured many JNU students and teachers. This was also when Padukone's movie "Chhapak" on acid attacks was to be released.

In this incident, Mazumdar-Shaw had termed the actor's visit to JNU "retrograde".

Pai then tagged Mazumdar-Shaw and tweeted : "True very sad; @deepikapadukone was ill-advised. A good person with high values was led astray and used by Lutyens Delhi and the Khan Market Gang to further their fake narratives!"

Replying, the Biocon head said : "She was not advised by anyone. She decided on her own to show solidarity with students who were attacked by goons. Please respect an individual's rights to do what they want."

In another incident in July 2019, the two industry heads sparred when Godrej said that rising intolerance, hate crimes and moral policing can "seriously damage" India's economic growth.