    Rustomjee Group firm Keystone realtors' IPO subscribed 7% on Day 1 so far
    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Published)

    Keystone Realtors shares will be available for bidding in a price range of Rs 514-541 apiece under the IPO. Potential investors will be able to bid for Keystone Realtors shares in multiples of 27 — which translates to Rs 13,878-14,607 per lot.

    The Rs 635 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which operates under the brand name Rustomjee, had been subscribed 7 percent so far on November 14, the first day of bidding. The initial share sale of the Mumbai-based realty developer includes fresh issuance worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) for the remainder.

    The IPO will be available for bidding from 10 am to 5 pm for three trading days till November 16. By 3:52 pm on Wednesday Keystone Realtors’ IPO received bids for 4.27 lakh shares against an offer size of 86.47 lakh. 
    Also read: Keystone Realtors IPO to raise Rs 635 crore hits Street — Issue price, lot size and other key details
    Up to 50 percent of the total issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 15 percent for high net worth individuals and the remaining for retail investors.
    CategorySubscription (so far)
    Non-institutional investors9%
    Qualified institutional buyers0%
    Retail investors9%
    Overall7% 
    Keystone Realtors Chairman and Managing Director Boman Rustom Irani told CNBC-TV18 the funds raised will be utilised for new projects. The company aspires for Rs 700 crore of revenue from the affordable housing segment, he said.
    Keystone Realtors Chairman and Managing Director Boman Rustom Irani told CNBC-TV18 the funds raised will be utilised for new projects. The company aspires for Rs 700 crore of revenue from the affordable housing segment, he said.
    Also read: Keystone Realtors look to raise Rs 635 crore through IPO
