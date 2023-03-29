homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMumbai based Kesar Enterprises approves one time settlement with UCO Bank

Mumbai-based Kesar Enterprises approves one-time settlement with UCO Bank

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 29, 2023 6:15:53 PM IST (Updated)

The company said its loan accounts had been classified as NPAs by UCO Bank due to non-payment of dues on time. Shares of Kesar Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 56.00, down by Rs 3.96, or 6.60 percent on the BSE.

Kesar Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday, March 29, said its board of directors has approved a one-time settlement sanctioned by the UCO Bank.

The company said its loan accounts had been classified as a non-performing assets (NPAs) by UCO Bank due to non-payment of dues on time and financial problems being faced by the company. The company and the bank were in discussion for an amicable settlement in this regard, Kesar Enterprises said in an exchange filing.
Further, pursuant to the sanction of a one-time settlement by the bank and its acceptance by the board of directors of Kesar Enterprises, the total liability of the company towards its direct debt liability as well as liability arisen due to the invocation of corporate guarantee extended by the company, will get settled, it said.
Kesar Enterprises said, "The payments in pursuance of a one-time settlement should be completed by the company within the timeframe provided in the sanction letter issued by the bank."
All security interest or guarantee under all the financing documents shall be released and no-due certificate shall be issued by the bank, upon receipt of the entire one-time settlement amount by the bank, it added.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Mar 29, 2023 5:55 PM IST
