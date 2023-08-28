The Kerala High Court quashed the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Managing Director of Manappuram Finance VP Nandakumar, the Manappuram Finance Limited notified on Monday. The stock of the NBFC is trading three percent higher, snapping a six day losing streak.

Share Market Live NSE

"On August 25, 2023, after final hearing of both parties in relation to Crl. M.C. No. 5167 of 2023, the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala quashed Enforcement Case Information Report registered by the Enforcement Directorate as ECIR/36/KCZO/2022 dated September 6, 2022," Manappuram Finance said in the BSE exchange on Monday.

Following this, an FIR was registered by Valapad Police Station. "Subsequently, an Enforcement Case Information Report (“ECIR”) was registered by the Enforcement Directorate...dated September 6, 2022," the company said.

Nandakumar had then approached the Kerala High Court "seeking to quash the ECIR and all further proceedings pursuant to the ECIR".

The Enforcement Directorate searched multiple locations on premises linked to Manappuram Finance Limited in Kerala’s Thrissur earlier this year. Searches were also carried out at the headquarters and residence of promoter Nandakumar.

The development followed allegations of illegal collection of deposits of more than Rs 150 crore from the public without the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They are also suspected to doing large-scale cash transactions without following KYC norms, Money Control reported in May 2023.

Meanwhile, on August 24, Foreign fund house Quinag Acquisition on Thursday offloaded its entire stake in Manappuram Finance for Rs 1,177 crore through an open market transaction.