CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsManappuram Finance says Kerala HC quashed case against MD Nandakumar

Manappuram Finance says Kerala HC quashed case against MD Nandakumar

According to the Manapuram Finance, its MD, VP Nandakumar, had submitted the chronology of events related to the recent ED raid against him.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 28, 2023 12:30:17 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Manappuram Finance says Kerala HC quashed case against MD Nandakumar
The Kerala High Court quashed the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Managing Director of Manappuram Finance VP Nandakumar, the Manappuram Finance Limited notified on Monday. The stock of the NBFC is trading three percent higher, snapping a six day losing streak.

Share Market Live


"On August 25, 2023, after final hearing of both parties in relation to Crl. M.C. No. 5167 of 2023, the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala quashed Enforcement Case Information Report registered by the Enforcement Directorate as ECIR/36/KCZO/2022 dated September 6, 2022," Manappuram Finance said in the BSE exchange on Monday.
According to the company, VP Nandakumar had submitted the chronology of events related to the recent ED raid against him. The raids were conducted based on a complaint filed by PK Sagar, before Judicial Magistrate Kodungallur.
Following this, an FIR was registered by Valapad Police Station. "Subsequently, an Enforcement Case Information Report (“ECIR”) was registered by the Enforcement Directorate...dated September 6, 2022," the company said.
Nandakumar had then approached the Kerala High Court "seeking to quash the ECIR and all further proceedings pursuant to the ECIR".
The Enforcement Directorate searched multiple locations on premises linked to Manappuram Finance Limited in Kerala’s Thrissur earlier this year. Searches were also carried out at the headquarters and residence of promoter Nandakumar.
The development followed allegations of illegal collection of deposits of more than Rs 150 crore from the public without the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They are also suspected to doing large-scale cash transactions without following KYC norms, Money Control reported in May 2023.
Meanwhile, on August 24, Foreign fund house Quinag Acquisition on Thursday offloaded its entire stake in Manappuram Finance for Rs 1,177 crore through an open market transaction.
First Published: Aug 28, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Manapuram Finance

Recommended Articles

View All
Newsletter | Generating Rs 5 Cr in 10 years from mutual funds; HR trend that is redefining recruitment & more

Newsletter | Generating Rs 5 Cr in 10 years from mutual funds; HR trend that is redefining recruitment & more

Aug 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Igniting change: How NBFCs can empower women entrepreneurs

Igniting change: How NBFCs can empower women entrepreneurs

Aug 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Reliance AGM: Reliance Retail IPO date to new launches and acquisitions, here are key things to track

Reliance AGM: Reliance Retail IPO date to new launches and acquisitions, here are key things to track

Aug 27, 2023 IST3 Min Read

PM Modi's address sparks optimism among business leaders for India's future

PM Modi's address sparks optimism among business leaders for India's future

Aug 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X